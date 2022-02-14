Miley Cyrus mashed up classics from Pixies, Sinead O’Connor with her own music at Super Bowl pre-concert

Miley Cyrus went all out for her set at this year’s Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, performing 20 songs including mashups, covers, and a live debut of a ‘Plastic Hearts’ deep cut.

The former Disney star opened up the show with her 2013 hit ‘We Can’t Stop’, with a brief interpolation of the Pixies’ 1988 classic ‘Where Is My Mind?’. Later in the set, she blends ‘Wrecking Ball’ with elements of Sinead O’Connor’s Prince-written ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

A sextet of covers punctuated the setlist, first with ‘Heart Of Glass’ by Blondie, then ‘23’ by Mike WiLL Made-It and ‘Maybe’ by Janis Joplin, with the live debut of her own ‘Plastic Hearts’ track ‘Never Be Me’ sandwiched in-between. A cover of Cher’s ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’ followed, with ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton and ‘Like A Prayer’ by Madonna also given tributes.

Take a look at some crowd-shot footage of Cyrus’ set below:

Cyrus co-headlined this year’s edition of the annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, sharing the top spot with Green Day. Other acts that performed at the three-day festival – which ran from Thursday February 10 to Saturday 12 – were Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Mickey Guyton.

Green Day’s set was also laced with covers, as the skate-punk mainstays paid tribute to The Crickets (‘I Fought The Law’), Tommy James & The Shondells (‘I Think We’re Alone Now’), KISS (‘Rock And Roll All Nite’) and Operation Ivy (‘Knowledge’).

The festival marked the second year in a row that Cyrus played a pre-game gig ahead of the Super Bowl – last year, she performed for 7,500 healthcare workers at the first ever TikTok Tailgate.

Cyrus kicked off the year by hosting her own festival, a televised event dubbed Miley’s New Year’s Party, which saw her perform alongside the likes of Saweetie, Jack Harlow and Brandi Carlile. She suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction during her performance, and debuted a new song titled ‘You’.

In a four-star review of Cyrus’ most recent album – 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ – NME’s El Hunt said it “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”