Listen to Miley Cyrus’ new EP ‘She Is Coming’

Featuring guest appearances from the likes of Ghostface Killah and RuPaul

Miley Cyrus has released her new EP ‘She Is Coming’ – listen to the record in full below.

The singer had been teasing the release of a new music project over the past few weeks, and she performed three tracks from the EP during her slot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough last weekend.

‘She Is Coming’ has now been released, with a press release confirming that the EP is the first in a series of three: ‘She Is Here’ and ‘She Is Everything’ are expected to arrive in spring/summer 2019 and autumn/winter 2019 respectively.

You can listen to ‘She Is Coming’, which features vocal contributions from Wu Tang Clan‘s Ghostface Killah and RuPaul, below.

SHE IS COMING SHE IS COMING, an album by Miley Cyrus on Spotify

‘She Is Coming’ includes the song ‘Cattitude’, which features the line “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi“. Cyrus was quick to quash speculation that she was reigniting her ‘feud’ with Minaj this week after performing ‘Cattitude’ live for the first time at Big Weekend.

Cyrus will perform at Glastonbury next month – a slew of new acts were added to the festival’s already huge bill earlier this week.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The upcoming new season of Black Mirror, meanwhile, will see Cyrus taking the leading role in one of the episodes. ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too’ will star Cyrus as a pop star who markets an Alexa-like robotic toy version of herself to her young fans.