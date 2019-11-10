Miley Cyrus postpones recording following vocal surgery

The singer was unable to comment on the recent news

Miley Cyrus will postpone all performance and recording while she recovers from recent vocal surgery.

While receiving treatment for tonsillitis last month, Cyrus was diagnosed with a separate issue with her vocal cords. The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer underwent surgery, and will now be resting her voice for the next several weeks under advice from her doctor, according to People.

The singer and actress released her most recent single ‘Slide Away’ in August, addressing her break-up with Liam Hemsworth. Her next studio album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, was initially expected to be released before the end of the year. Watch the video for ‘Slide Away’ below.

Cyrus recently duetted with Jeff Goldblum on a surprise new track, ‘The Thrill is Gone’, taken from his second jazz album which came out earlier this month (November 1), ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’. The collaboration came about after Goldblum asked Cyrus, who is a close friend, to record the song while planning the new record.

While the Jurassic Park actor has been playing the song for years with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, he has been “waiting for the perfect soloist with whom to record the song,” according to a press release.

Speaking about the collaboration, Goldblum said: “Hearing the one and only Miley Cyrus sing one of our arrangements is both surreal and mesmerizing. I can’t stop listening. It’s perfect.”