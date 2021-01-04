Miley Cyrus promises “more fucking music” in 2021

Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she intends to release “more fucking music” this year.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ in November, with the record featuring the likes of Dua Lipa, Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

In an Instagram post that she uploaded yesterday (January 3), Cyrus promised plans to record and release more music in 2021 by writing: “Predicting a 2021 full of safe sex & effloresce 🌺 🎸🌸💕 🌹 ( AND more fucking MUSIC 🏴‍☠️🤘🏼)”.

You can see the post, which includes images of Cyrus sat outside the premises of a Toluca Lake psychic, below.

Last week Cyrus performed as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 to welcome in the new year.

Cyrus performed her hit ‘Party In The USA’ and gave a live TV debut to the ‘Plastic Hearts’ track ‘Midnight Sky’ during her spot on the New Year’s Eve show, with the singer mashing up the latter with Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge Of Seventeen’.

Last month Bonnie Tyler spoke about her desire to one day work with Cyrus on music after the latter covered Tyler’s 1977 song ‘It’s A Heartache’.

Cyrus covered the track as part of YouTube’s Released series, which also saw her take part in an interview with Billy Idol and perform her own song ‘Prisoner’.

Tyler shared her thoughts on Cyrus’ rendition of ‘It’s A Heartache’ in a tweet: “Hearing Miley singing ‘It’s a Heartache’ has honestly made my day! I would LOVE to duet with you some time Miley Cyrus.”