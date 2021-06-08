Miley Cyrus reacts to Eurovision winners Måneskin’s cover of ‘Midnight Sky’

Eurovision winners Måneskin have shared a cover of Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Midnight Sky’ – you can listen to a clip of it below.

The band, who represented Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, and won with their entry song ‘Zitti e Buoni’, took to Instagram Stories yesterday to share a clip of them covering Cyrus’ 2020 track.

Cyrus herself caught wind of the cover and shared it on her Instagram Stories, writing: “my best friends @maneskinoffical.”

Måneskin’s fan club re-shared the cover while another fan posted a screenshot of Cyrus’ response – you can see both below.

THIS JUST HAPPENED PLEASE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yj5dk7BuD8 — vi (@dawnofsonder) June 7, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Måneskin have covered a popular record. Back in 2017, the four-piece took on The Killers‘ ‘Somebody Told Me’ for X Factor Italia. They ended up finishing in second place on the talent competition behind Lorenzo Licitra.

The band, fronted by Damiano David, have also shared covers of songs by Franz Ferdinand, Amy Winehouse, The Black Eyed Peas and more – you can see some of them below.

Discussing the band’s influences in a recent interview with NME, David said: “We take a lot of inspiration from these bands – especially the huge bands of the ‘60s and ‘70s, but there are a lot of great bands now like Arctic Monkeys, IDLES, Slaves, Royal Blood, Franz Ferdinand.”

Måneskin’s victory at this year’s Eurovision was overshadowed by allegations that David was snorting cocaine in the green room following the release of a viral video that appeared to show him leaning his head over a table.

After denying the claims, the frontman soon passed a voluntary drugs test.

Speaking to NME about the incident, bassist Victoria De Angelis said: “For us, this wasn’t really a problem at all. We knew it was bullshit. We never did that and we would never do such a thing on live television with 180million people watching us.

“We’ve never used cocaine or other drugs so we immediately said, ‘Just test us because we have nothing to hide and we don’t want people to talk about stupid things like this and not our music’.

“We were so happy with our victory, so we wanted to keep the focus on us and not this stupid shit.”