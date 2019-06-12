Miley Cyrus regrets past comments on hip-hop: “I fucked up. I apologise.”

"I’m committed to using my voice for healing , change , and standing up for what’s right"

Miley Cyrus has apologised for previous controversial comments she made about lyrics in hip-hop.

Back in 2017, the singer and actor caused a stir with comments she made about the genre when expressing her like for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’.

“Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,” she told Billboard. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock’. I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ – I am so not that.”

Following her comments, a video calling her out as “problematic” was then posted on Youtube by As Told By Kenya. Check it out above. From her own official channel, Miley then responded to the video in the comments section to explain the context and apologise for how it came across.

“Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up,” she said. “Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene’.

“There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial.”

Cyrus added: “I can not change what I said at that time , but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said ‘I fucked up and I sincerely apologize’. I’m committed to using my voice for healing , change , and standing up for what’s right. Miley.”

Cyrus has also made headlines lately for her appearance in the new season of Black Mirror – which sees her singing adapted pop versions of Nine Inch Nails songs.

Nine Inch Nails are selling their own Black Mirror t-shirt, marking their association with the new series. The limited edition shirt features new lyrics in pink and blue writing that reads: “Head like a hole! I’m on a roll! Riding so high! Achievin’ my goals!”

During a press event, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker explained that he had to seek permission from NIN frontman Trent Reznor to transform the tracks. He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way,” Brooker said. “I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”

In a review of the Cyrus-featuring episode, NME said: “The trick of this particular episode is to shine a light on things that are already happening in the pop world and present them as science fiction then, within that, to package it all – the ethical issues, the sheer human nastiness – as a laugh-filled romptastic caper movie.”