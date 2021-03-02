Miley Cyrus responds to Lil Nas X’s ‘Hannah Montana’ TikTok parody

Miley Cyrus has responded to Lil Nas X‘s recent Hannah Montana parody on TikTok – watch the clips below.

Taking to the social media platform last weekend, Lil Nas X posted footage in which he recreated the ending from the pilot episode of Cyrus’ teen sitcom, which aired on the Disney Channel between 2006 and 2011.

In the video, soundtracked by Nas’ ‘Call Me By Your Name’, we see the Georgia artist removing a blonde wig to dramatically reveal his second identity to Lily (who was played by Emily Osment). The parody included the text: “Every episode of Hannah Montana.”

“I hope Miley don’t block me for this,” he captioned the clip, which has registered 3.8 million ‘likes’ and been shared over 51,000 times on TikTok.

In response, Cyrus shared a video on her official TikTok page yesterday (March 1). We see the pop star channelling Lily, donning a purple wig and pink beanie hat. “Again?! The whole Hannah reveal is losing its shock value,” Cyrus said. “You do this every fucking week, Miley!”

Tagging Lil Nas X, the singer wrote as the post’s caption: “What Lily is really thinking when Miley presses send on ANOTHER Hannah reveal.” You can watch it below.

Last December saw Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X appear on Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays live-stream, which featured performances of tracks from the former’s latest album ‘Plastic Hearts’.

In a trailer for the virtual event, Nas offered Cyrus fashion advice. For one of his suggestions, he referenced the singer’s iconic video for ‘Wrecking Ball’: “What if you took this disco ball and you like rode on it?”

Miley Cyrus was joined on stage by Lil Nas X for a special performance of ‘Old Town Road’ during her Glastonbury 2019 performance.