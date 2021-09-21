Miley Cyrus reveals near-panic attack onstage: “By being honest, that makes me less afraid”

Miley Cyrus opened up to her fans onstage after almost experiencing a panic attack during her set at Milwaukee festival Summerfest.

In footage shared on social media, Cyrus can be seen on stage at the event last Friday (September 17) explaining that, moments before, she felt like she was going to have a panic attack.

“A couple songs ago, when the lights were off,” she said, “I went back to Stacy who’s known me since I was 12 – we’ve been in this band together since I was 12 years old – and I said ‘I feel like I’m going to have a panic attack’.”

After assuring fans she wasn’t going to leave the stage – “the look’s too good, I ain’t going anywhere” – she said she wanted to talk about the disorienting experience of performing live after spending so much time isolated amid the pandemic.

“Like everyone else, for the last year and a half I’ve been locked away and isolated and it is very stunning to be back in a place that used to feel like second nature,” she said.

“Being on stage used to feel like being at home, and it doesn’t anymore because of how much time I spent at home locked away. And this is very drastic… Being a part of a pandemic was startling and terrifying, and coming out of it is also slightly terrifying.

“So I just wanted to be honest with how I’m feeling. Because I think by being honest about that, then it makes me less afraid, because we all experience this shit together.”

.@MileyCyrus confessed @Summerfest tonight that she felt like she was having a panic attack in the middle of the show. “I think by being honest, that makes me less afraid,” she said. Look for our coverage of her amazing show @journalsentinel https://t.co/VszwAqVemN pic.twitter.com/JX7I0VcDKT — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) September 18, 2021

Cyrus performed a string of tracks from her 2020 album ‘Plastic Hearts’ at the festival, as well as covers of tracks by Blondie, Janis Joplin and Cher.

Last week, Cyrus’ song with Lil Nas X, titled ‘Am I Dreaming’, was released as part of the latter’s debut album ‘Montero’. The collaboration came over two years after her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, linked up with the rapper for the overwhelmingly successful remix of ‘Old Town Road’.

Earlier this month, Cyrus lent her voice to a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ – a tribute album to the band’s ‘The Black Album’. Cyrus also performed the song alongside Metallica on The Howard Stern Show.

