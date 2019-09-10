Miley Cyrus reveals release date for collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

Taken from the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

Miley Cyrus has confirmed the release date for her new joint single with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey.

The collaboration between the three pop megastars was first previewed back in June, appearing in the trailer for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film. Del Rey gave an estimated arrival date last month while describing the song as “spicy” and “cute”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (September 9), Cyrus announced that ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ will be released this Friday (September 13). The news was accompanied by a snippet of the track over an animated Charlie’s Angels logo bearing the three singers’ names.

See the post below.

In the movie, the titular Angels will be played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Charlie’s Angels is due for release on November 15 in the US, and November 29 in the UK.

‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ follows on from Cyrus’ recent single ‘Slide Away‘, which is said to have been inspired by her break-up with Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus gave an emotional performance of the track at the MTV VMA Awards last month.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey covered collaborator Grande during a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘ artist also revealed that she is a huge fan of the ‘Thank U, Next’ pop star.