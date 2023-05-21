Miley Cyrus rules out ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ headline tour

Miley Cyrus has said she isn’t going to head out on a lengthy headline tour in support of recent album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

Her last arena headline tour was in support of 2013’s ‘Bangerz’. In 2015, she headed out on the 8-date ‘Milky Milky Milk’ tour in support of fifth album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ while 2022’s ‘Attention’ tour consisted of just five shows across America. She has appeared at numerous festivals in recent years though, including a slot at 2019’s Glastonbury.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love.”

Advertisement

Speaking about undertaking lengthy headline tours, she added: “It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.”

“Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire,” she continued. “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus said performing on stage is “not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she continued. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

Earlier this month, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’’s lead single ‘Flowers’ became the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify, breaking a record previously shared by Harry Styles for ‘As It Was’ and Justin Bieber’s collab with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ “certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023”.

“She’s still working out what she wants from a relationship. She knows she can pull off different musical styles even when she’s not trying to make bangers (or ‘Bangerz’). And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”

Last month, an album of potential Miley Cyrus demos was discovered on streaming platforms under the name Clara Pierce. ‘Down With Me’ featured a variety of tracks with similarities to various unreleased Cyrus songs, but was soon removed from all major streaming sites.

However, some fans have suggested that ‘Down With Me’ could just be another impressive AI-generated music project like “lost” Oasis album ‘AISIS’.