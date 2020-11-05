Miley Cyrus says coronavirus has caused “more division” within society

Miley Cyrus has said she believes that the coronavirus crisis has caused more division within society while stressing the importance of the US presidential election.

The pop star, who is set to release her new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ this month, appeared on the Scandinavian chat show Skavlan earlier this week when she was asked whether she agreed with Madonna’s view that COVID was a “great equaliser”.

“I don’t agree with that,” Cyrus replied. “I think that we’ve seen more divide recently than I have in my lifeline, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth, and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing.

“I think that’s unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So no, I don’t believe Covid has been an equaliser in any way.”

In the run-up to ‘Plastic Hearts’ (out November 27), Cyrus has shared lead single ‘Midnight Sky’ as well as various rock-orientated covers, including The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, The Cure‘s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and Eagles‘ ‘Take It To The Limit’.

The singer previously said that her forthcoming seventh record “will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”

Cyrus has also revealed that she’s been in the studio working on a Metallica covers album. It comes after she performed the band’s classic track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ during her appearance at Glastonbury 2019.