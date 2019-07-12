Miley Cyrus says she doesn’t want to have children because “the Earth is angry”

She won't have children "until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water"

Miley Cyrus has spoken about having children, saying she doesn’t want to become a mother at the moment, because “the Earth is angry”.

Speaking to Elle Magazine in a new interview, the star said: “Nature’s female. When she’s angry, don’t fuck with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry.”

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women,” she continued. “We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child.

“Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. ”

She then went on to state that she feels like she’s far from alone in her beliefs. “[Millennials] don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” she said.

Miley’s sister, Brandi, talked yesterday (July 11) about how Miley was “losing it” when the family’s private plane to last month’s Glastonbury had technical issues mid-flight.

In the NME review of her set at the festival, which featured guest appearances from Mark Ronson, Lil Nas X, and Billy Ray Cyrus, we wrote: “Yes, Miley Cyrus is a rockstar now – and she’s all the better for it.”