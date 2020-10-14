Miley Cyrus says her Dua Lipa collaboration will drop “pretty soon”

Miley Cyrus has promised her fans that her forthcoming collaboration with Dua Lipa is likely to drop “pretty soon”.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena 100, Cyrus said that the team-up is “perfectly a blend of the both of us” and added: “I’m super proud of it.”

Cyrus claims that her fans have been “begging” for the track to drop, and that they “can expect something pretty soon”.

It comes just weeks after she revealed that Lipa and Billy Idol will feature on her forthcoming new album.

Miley Cyrus tells @CADENA100 that fans can expect her Dua Lipa collaboration “pretty soon”: “It’s perfectly a blend of the both of us, I’m super proud of it.” pic.twitter.com/TEaoPY7JE0 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 14, 2020

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she said at the time.

Speaking about the collaboration, Lipa previously said: “Well, the one with Miley that we did together… we actually ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different.”

Since releasing the album’s first single ‘Midnight Sky’ in August, Cyrus has performed the track a number of times, appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon as well as BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she also delivered a jazzy cover of Billie Eillish‘s single ‘My Future’ and The Graham Norton Show.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is set to appear in the forthcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 special alongside Bruce Springsteen and St. Vincent.

The event, premiering on November 7 via HBO and HBO Max, will see Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

She is also set to front the latest edition of the revised MTV Unplugged series this Friday (October 16), with the singer performing covers of songs by the likes of Pearl Jam and Britney Spears during her set.