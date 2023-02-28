Miley Cyrus shares ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ tracklist featuring Sia and Brandi Carlile

Miley Cyrus has shared the 11-song tracklist for new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, revealing collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ is set to arrive on March 10 via Columbia. Cyrus announced the record – the follow-up 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ – last month, describing it as her “love letter to LA”.

In a press release, it’s noted that the “very personal” LP finds Cyrus at her “strongest and most confident”, with both the music and its accompanying imagery reflecting “the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being”.

After its first single, ‘Flowers’, hit the top of the charts in the US, Cyrus has now revealed the 10 other tracks that will join it on her eighth studio album.

Check out the tracklist and the video used to announce it below.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ tracklist:

1. ‘Flowers’

2. ‘Jaded’

3. ‘Rose Colored Lenses’

4. ‘Thousand Miles’ (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. ‘You’

6. ‘Handstand’

7. ‘River’

8. ‘Violet Chemistry’

9. ‘Muddy Feet’ (feat. Sia)

10. ‘Wildcard’

11. ‘Island’

12. ‘Wonder Woman’

13. ‘Flowers (Demo)’

Cyrus’ new era was ushered in just before Christmas, when posters branded “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY” started popping up around LA. She later revealed ‘Flowers’ during the NBC event broadcast Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton. In a duet, the pair mashed ‘Wrecking Ball’ up with ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Following the release of the first single, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick shared a new cover of ‘Flowers’ as part of Bacon’s ongoing #GOATsongs series, in which he covers famous tracks while surrounded by his pet goats.

For this rendition, however, real goats were replaced by a small animal figurine. “We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a GOAT song anyway,” Sedgwick said in the video.

‘Flowers’ was also covered by Inhaler last month as part of the band’s debut performance at Live Lounge.