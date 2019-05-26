Miley Cyrus shares three new songs at Big Weekend, teases new release

One of the new tracks shares lyrics with a Wu-Tang Clan classic.

Miley Cyrus performed three new songs at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend yesterday (May 25), while also teasing a new release – watch the videos below.

Debuting the new songs, which are reportedly titled ‘Cattitude’, ‘Dream’ and ‘Mother’s Daughter’, in Middlesborough as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, she joined the likes of Charli XCX, Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Future, Bring Me the Horizon and Foals on the bill.

Returning to the rapping heard during her ‘Bangerz’ era, on ‘Cattitude’ Cyrus spits: “Turn up your gratitude / Turn down your attitude / I love my – I mean I got cattitude!”

On ‘Dream’, Cyrus introduces a moody rock ballad with a twist of Wu-Tang Clan for good measure, featuring the lyrics: “Drugs rule everything around me,” a nod to the legendary rap group’s ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ record.

She also shared the dark pop anthem ‘Mother’s Daughter’, on which she sings: “Hallelujah, I’m a witch/ I’m a witch, hallelujah/ Swish Swish, I’m a three point shooter. Hallelujah, I’m a freak/ I’m a freak, hallelujah/ Every day of the week I’ma do ya.”

Teasing that a studio version of ‘Mother’s Daughter’ could be landing soon, Cyrus posted a video on Twitter containing the words: “She Is Coming,” followed by the date May 30.

Later in her set, Cyrus also performed her 2013 hit ‘We Can’t Stop’ with Charli XCX.

Also taking the time to address her role as purple-haired pop star Ashley O. in the upcoming fifth season of Black Mirror, she said while the role harbors allusions to her own life it isn’t “her story.”

“This is the story of females in the music industry. I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has said that her next album will be ‘genre-less’ with psychedelic and hip-hop elements.

The pop star is currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Younger Now’, which saw her return to her Tennessee roots and go country.