Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracklist for her seventh album, ‘Plastic Hearts‘, which features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

The singer posted a promotional image of herself for the new album – out November 27 via RCA – with the tracklist scrawled in pink ink. Absent from the listing are her recent rock covers including Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, which were originally reported to be part of the new record.

Advertisement

‘Plastic Hearts’ tracklist:

1. ‘WTF Do I Know’

2. ‘Plastic Hearts’

3. ‘Angels Like You’

4. ‘Prisoner’ feat. Dua Lipa

5. ‘Gimme What I Want’

6. ‘Night Crawling’ feat. Billy Idol

7. ‘Midnight Sky’

8. ‘High’

9. ‘Hate Me’

10. ‘Bad Karma’ feat. Joan Jett

11. ‘Never Be Me’

12. ‘Golden G String’

To date, Cyrus has released 80s-tinged single ‘Midnight Sky‘ from the album. ‘Plastic Hearts’ will be the pop star’s first new LP since 2017’s ‘Younger Now’.

Writing about the album on social media last month, Cyrus said: “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.” Fans can pre-order the album from here.

Cyrus recently teamed up with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks for a new track that mashes up Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ with Nick’s seminal track ‘Edge of Seventeen’.