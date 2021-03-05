Miley Cyrus “signs new deal” with Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus has reportedly secured a major new record deal after signing with Columbia Records.

According to Billboard, Columbia CEO and chairman Ron Perry personally sought the deal with Cyrus after her three-album deal with RCA – which is also part of Sony Music – was coming to an end.

Perry is said to be friends with Cyrus, and previously teamed up with the singer to cover Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at the 40th birthday party of her manager Adam Lebel in 2017.

Miley joins a Columbia roster that also includes the likes of BTS, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey.

Miley’s last release on RCA came with 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts‘, which received a four-star review from NME upon release.

“Overall, though, ‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O,” our official verdict stated.

Last month also saw Cyrus team up with the likes of Billy Idol and Joan Jett at a pre-Superbowl show in Tampa, Florida.

During her set, Cyrus played a series of covers including Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’, Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’, Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’ and Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Head Like A Hole’.