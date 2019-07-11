Sounds terrifying

Miley Cyrus’ sister has spoken about her and her family’s “insane” ordeal while aboard a private jet to Glastonbury last month.

Brandi, 32, revealed on her Your Favourite Thing Podcast (July 10) that the plane that she and her family were travelling to Worthy Farm in got into difficulties. Members of Brandi’s family (herself, Miley, and their mother Tish) were accompanied by Miley’s band andmanagement team.

“It was really crazy. If I didn’t have to be the strong person in the group, I would have been scared but my mum and Miley were really losing it. It was pretty insane,” Brandi said on her podcast.

She added that Miley, 26 – who performed at Glastonbury on June 30 – and their mother panicked further when the crew failed to tell them what was going on.

Speaking to her co-host Wells Adam, Brandi added: “Miley’s in my lap, my mum’s holding my hand across the aisle and nobody is telling us what’s going on.”

To make matters worse, a second incident occurred within minutes of the first.

“After 10 minutes of circulating us around, they go back to land again—same frickin’ thing happens!’ Brandi said.

“My mum starts crying and goes, ‘If we die, Noah [the youngest of the Cyrus siblings] is alone,’ and freaking out. I’m trying to hold it together for everybody.”

Despite the distressing experience, the pilot was able to make a safe landing.

Miley later performed a “rock star” set at Glastonbury, which NME’s Hannah Mylrea gave four stars and hailed as leaving fans with no doubt as to who Cyrus is and what she represents in 2019.