Miley Cyrus speaks out about her “feud” with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

"I don't actually think there is beef now anymore"

Miley Cyrus has clarified some lyrics from her song ‘Cattitude’ which appeared to hint at a beef with Nicki Minaj.

When performing the song at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend recently, fans picked up on the line “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” thinking that the line suggested a feud between Cyrus and Minaj, whilst also referencing the long-standing feud between Minaj and Cardi B.

Fans were also quick to link the beef to the fact Cyrus and Minaj crossed words at the VMA’s in 2015.

Speaking on Capital’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday (May 28), Cyrus clarified the comments and explained that she is not taking sides in any argument and went on to say she admires the artists.

“I don’t actually think there is beef now anymore,” Cyrus said. “I think you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane and I always grew up collaborating with Demi, Selena and there was never any competition. Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself no one can be you so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I think what they [Cardi and Nicki] do is so different from each other so they both get a crown, they don’t have to share it. They’re both queens. Anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that’s my go to – Cardi and Nicki.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus also debuted two further new songs at the Big Weekend including ‘Dream’ and ‘Mother’s Daughter’. Cyrus has said that her next album will be ‘genre-less’ with psychedelic and hip-hop elements.

The pop star is currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Younger Now’, which saw her return to her Tennessee roots and go country.