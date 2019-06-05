Miley Cyrus speaks out after being forcibly kissed by fan: “She can’t be grabbed without her consent”

"Don't fuck with my freedom"

Miley Cyrus has spoken out after being forcibly grabbed and kissed by a fan.

The incident occurred in Barcelona at the weekend where the singer and actor performed at Primavera Sound festival, before footage soon appeared online and went viral. She is seen walking through a crowd behind her husband Liam Hemsworth before a fan is seen reaching out to pull her hair and kiss her.

Sharing the footage herself on Twitter, Cyrus responded by writing: “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

After one follower criticised her writing “You wanted to be ‘sexy’, what did you expect?” the singer then shared various messages of abuse with the caption “Don’t fuck with my freedom #stillnotaskingforit”

This comes as Cyrus has also shared images of her collaboration with Planned Parenthood to fight for women’s abortion rights in the US.

Meanwhile, Miley has also made headlines this week with her appearance as a popstar in the new series sci-fi dystopian show Black Mirror – where she sings pop adaptations of Nine Inch Nails songs.

“We had to get permission from Trent Reznor to do that and rewrite some of his tracks as upbeat pop songs,” show creator Charlie Brooker told NME. “At the end, she does a fucking good job of doing ‘Head Like A Hole’.”

He continued: “[Reznor] got it straight away. It was via email and he was really happy. He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve’.”