"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating"

Miley Cyrus has spoken out over her split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, denying that she cheated on the actor during their marriage.

A representative for the singer confirmed earlier this month that Cyrus and Hemsworth are divorcing after seven months together. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a statement said about the couple’s decision to split.

Cyrus posted a series of tweets yesterday (August 22) which appear to have been in written in response to rumours about the reasons behind the break-up of her marriage to Hemsworth.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Explaining that it was “no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s,” Cyrus said she was “committed” to Hemsworth when they were together.

“There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Cyrus also added that she was “the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time” in two concluding tweets, which you can see below.

Last week, Cyrus released her latest single ‘Slide Away’.