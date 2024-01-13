Miley Cyrus stalker allegedly arrested outside her home

A man allegedly stalking Miley Cyrus has reportedly been arrested outside her home.

Alexander Karddalian was taken into police custody after showing up at the singer’s home with a stuffed animal, according to TMZ.

He was allegedly arrested after Cyrus, who was believed to be at home at the time, and her team noticed him outside and called the police.

The singer’s security allegedly detained him until police arrived and he was arrested for not complying with a court order.

Karddalian has allegedly been stalking the singer since 2018 and last year, she was reportedly granted a three year restraining order against him after he showed up at her home in Los Angeles just days after he was released from prison in 2022.

Elsewhere, Kelly Clarkson performed a powerful cover of Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young’ for her latest ‘Kellyoke’ cover this week.

Cyrus previously said the song was “about honouring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become”.

She recalled how a songwriter had first approached her with what she described as a “standard fucked up in the club track”. It inspired her to write about how she can no longer relate to such a lifestyle now she is sober.

“That’s not where I spend my time, you know,” she explained. “You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

Cyrus also recently shared a video of her covering Journey‘s 80s hit ‘Faithfully’ at an intimate show held at the Chateau Marmont.