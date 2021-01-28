Miley Cyrus is the latest act set to take on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’, with a rendition of Mazzy Star‘s ‘Fade Into You’.

In the clip, which was shared earlier today (January 28), Cyrus sings from a tiny pink bedroom wearing a furry cowboy hat. As ever, she puts a gritter spin on the classic originally sung by Hope Sandoval.

‘Fade Into You’ appeared on Mazzy Star’s 1993 album, ‘So Tonight That I Might See’.

Cyrus also performed ‘Golden G-String’ and ‘Prisoner’ from her new album ‘Plastic Hearts‘.

Throughout the past year, the musician has become known for a myriad of rock covers she’s performed at various events, including Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, The Cranberries‘ ‘Zombie’, Hole‘s ‘Doll Parts’ and more.

She’s also teased an entire Metallica covers album, which is set to feature contributions from Sir Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith and more.

In a review of the album, NME wrote, “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”

Early last year, David Roback, co-founder of Mazzy Star, passed away at the age of 61. His passing came three years after the passing band’s drummer, Keith Mitchell.

The band’s last album, ‘Seasons Of Your Day’, dropped in 2013. They followed that up with their 2018 EP ‘Still’, which Mitchell had partly contributed to prior to his death.