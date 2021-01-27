Miley Cyrus teases Mazzy Star cover for upcoming ‘Tiny Desk’ performance

Miley Cyrus is the latest act set to take on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ and, as to be expected, she’s going to be delivering a cover – this time of Mazzy Star‘s ‘Fade Into You’.

Cyrus posted a snippet of her performance on social media, sitting in a tiny pink bedroom wearing a furry cowboy hat. The teaser shows her delivering a slightly grittier version of the song than the original, with her absolutely belting out the end of the second verse.

‘Fade Into You’, arguably Mazzy Star’s most recognisable song, first appeared on the band’s 1993 album, ‘So Tonight That I Might See’.

Watch the snippet of Cyrus’ ‘Fade Into You’ cover below:

Tiny Desk airs tomorrow at 12 PM ET on NPR’s YouTube 🎙🦅☠️🖤 @nprmusic pic.twitter.com/IJuAv79vZb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2021

Cyrus’ ‘Tiny Desk’ performance is set to air on NPR’s YouTube channel at 5pm GMT on Wednesday January 28.

Throughout the past year, Cyrus has become known for a myriad of rock covers she’s performed at various events, including Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, The Cranberries‘ ‘Zombie’, Hole‘s ‘Doll Parts’ and more.

She’s also teased an entire Metallica covers album, which is set to feature contributions from Sir Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith and more.

Alongside the cover, NPR shared a separate snippet of Cyrus’ forthcoming performance, where she performs ‘Golden G-String’, the closing song of her 2020 album ‘Plastic Hearts’.

Watch it below:

In a review of the album, NME wrote, “‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast.”

Early last year, David Roback, co-founder of Mazzy Star, passed away at the age of 61. His passing came three years after the passing band’s drummer, Keith Mitchell.

The band’s last album, ‘Seasons Of Your Day’, dropped in 2013. They followed that up with their 2018 EP ‘Still’, which Mitchell had partly contributed to prior to his death.