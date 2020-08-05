Miley Cyrus teases new music as she tells fans to ‘Meet Miley Cyrus…again’

Miley Cyrus is teasing new music on social media as she posts an old music video of hers, while telling fans to “Meet Miley Cyrus…again.”

Taking to Twitter today (August 5), Cyrus posted a section of the music video for her 2008 single ‘Start All Over’.

“Meet Miley Cyrus….. again,” she tweeted, using the hashtags ‘#SheIsComing’ and ‘#ButForRealThisTime’.

The hashtags refer to Cyrus’ initial tweet in May last year. The singer said she would be dropping three EPs – ‘She Is Coming’, ‘She Is Here’ and ‘She Is Everything’ – all of which would make up a full-length record titled ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’.

Only one of those EPs has been released thus far, ‘She Is Coming’, which was led by the single ‘Mother’s Daughter’.

This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP’s ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! https://t.co/rDkwnsgFJB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 31, 2019

In a review of the EP, NME said that “‘She Is Coming’ has a few messy moments along the way… But like Cyrus, it’s shameless, strange and supremely entertaining.”

In March this year, Cyrus gave an interview to Australian radio DJ Smallzy where she updated fans on the progress of ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’.

“I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency,” she said. “I am definitely actively on it and ready to go.

“I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer.”