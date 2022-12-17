Miley Cyrus teases new music for 2023: “New Year, new Miley”

Miley Cyrus has been teasing new music for 2023.

The singer began teasing the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a series of posters featuring the strapline ‘NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY’ appearing around Los Angeles. Later, Cyrus updated her Spotify bio to contain the phrase, while the words have also since appeared in her Twitter bio.

Check out one of the posters spotted in L.A. below:

“New Year, New Miley” messages have been spotted in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/hyIF7S1pvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

Fans have speculated that Cyrus could be once again working with Mike Will Made It, who produced her 2013 album ‘BANGERZ’. The two of them recently appeared together in a photo posted to Instagram post by Rae Sremmurd with the caption ‘EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ’.

Cyrus released her first live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’ earlier this year, which featured two unreleased songs, ‘Attention’ and ‘You’ as well as 20 live versions of songs from across her career.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” Cyrus said in a post announcing the album. “This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created!”

Cyrus has also been confirmed to have a guest feature on Morrissey‘s upcoming album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. The album will be released in the US via Capitol Records in February 2023. A UK release has not yet been scheduled as Morrissey currently does not have a UK record deal.