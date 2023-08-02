Militarie Gun announce 2023 UK and European tour

Militarie Gun have shared details of a new tour across Europe and the UK, set to kick off later this year. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Announced today (August 2), the live shows follow on from the hardcore band’s debut album, ‘Life Under The Gun’, which arrived earlier this year. Now, to celebrate the release of the LP, the Los Angeles-based band are set to launch a UK and EU headline tour for later this year.

Kicking off in November, the shows mark their first full set of European dates following the release, and will see the five-piece make stops in France, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany and more, before heading to the UK and Ireland for their final 2023 dates.

The first show takes place at Supersonic Records in Paris on November 11, with the first of the six UK shows set to begin in Bristol in early December.

Other UK shows include a stop in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and London, before the band wrap up the 2023 stint with a show at The Workman’s Club in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 5) and will be available here. Find a full list of dates below.

Militarie Gun’s UK and European tour dates 2023 are:

NOVEMBER

11 – Paris, FR – Supersonic Records

12 – Leffinge, BE – De Zwerver

14 – Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn

15 – Eindhoven, NL – Stroomhuis

17 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

18 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

19 – Utrecht, NL – Ekko

20 – Wiesbaden, DE – Kesselhaus

21 – Munchen, DE – Kranhalle

24 – Stockholm, SE – Moseback Etablissement

25 – Oslo, NO – Bla’

26 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

27 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

29 – Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9

30 – Hamburg, DE – Headcrash

DECEMBER

1 – Lille, FR – Aeronef

3 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

4 – Manchester, UK – YES

5 – London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome

8 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

9 – Glasgow, UK – Mono

10 – Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club

Following its release, Militarie Gun’s debut album received a four-star review from NME, who described it as showing the members broadening their horizons, and “a real game changer for the band”.

“‘Life Under The Gun’ transcends the limits of what hardcore can be in 2023, leading with a melodic approach that can open the wider scene up to a whole new audience,” it read.

“Structurally, the order of the tracklist ensures each track builds on its predecessor – this is a powerful, memorable collection. Accessible from the get-go, ‘Life Under The Gun’ carries a universal message while staying true to its hardcore roots.”

Additionally, speaking with NME’s Emma Wilkes for their feature on The Cover at the start of last month, the members explored how their sound has evolved since their formation, and how they hope their live performances will resonate with fans.

“Their approach isn’t quite as scrappy as hardcore is famed for – they favour melody as much as jaggedness. It results in a sound that, while rooted in hardcore, is just a couple of postcodes from alternative rock and indie,” read the feature.

Drummer Vince Nguyen also weighed in on their hardcore roots, and explained why it leads to them having such electric live shows.

“Hardcore is very youth-centric and it’s cathartic in a way everybody can relate to, because it’s less about an aesthetic and more about the energy,” he said. “Whether someone is actively a part of it or just watching, they can feel involved and feel like they’re a part of something that is bigger than them.”