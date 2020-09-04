Milk Teeth come to a “bittersweet end” as band announces split

British punk trio Milk Teeth have announced that they’ve decided to split up, with vocalist Becky Blomfield calling the breakup a “bittersweet end.”

Taking to social media to share the news, Blomfield wrote: “After battling with the decision for over a year, the time has come for me to move on to a new part of my life – today marks the bittersweet end of Milk Teeth.

“A huge thank you to anyone who has supported us and myself over the past eight years and thank you for all the incredible memories, conversations and backing through both the good and bad.”

“I won’t ever forget where it all started – four kids from Stroud making the music they loved in college,” she added. “We did more than we’d have ever imagined possible and I will be forever proud of how much was achieved.”

The Milk Teeth frontwoman concluded: “Sending love to you all and see you for the next chapter.”

2012-2020

In other punk news, Idles played three live-streamed sets at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios last weekend.

The band covered songs by The Strokes, The Ramones, The Beatles and played an unreleased song during a series of shows.

Recorded in the run-up to the release of the band’s third album ‘Ultra Mono’ later this month, the band played three unique sets, which included covers of The Strokes’ ‘Reptilia’ and The Ramones’ ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ alongside The Beatles’ ‘Helter Skelter’.

Reviewing the live-streamed shows, NME wrote: “In a weekend where they should have been sub-headlining the second biggest stage at Reading & Leeds, it’s a set that doesn’t so much as fill the gap as expose the vulnerabilities that develop when a pandemic hinders a band’s ability to rehearse. Nonetheless, the fallible element is what makes IDLES who they are, wheels always close to coming off.

“In a time where they could have easily opted for a manicured video edit, there is something to be admired in the humanity of their ramshackle deliverance.”