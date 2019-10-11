Milk Teeth share new video for ‘Given Up’ – get an exclusive behind the scenes look

The band are heading out on a UK tour next month

British punk trio Milk Teeth have shared a new video for recent single ‘Given Up’ – get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the clip on NME.

The new visual comes ahead of the band’s November UK tour.

“Given Up started as a more alt/folk acoustic song with a swung rhythm,” vocalist Becky Blomfield says of the song. “I put my head together with Em and we created something faster, with a lead line that is an ear

worm. It’s simplistic in its format intentionally to highlight the lyrics and mood conveyed.

“I wrote this at a time where both interpersonal relationships within Milk Teeth and my romantic relationship (that had ended around that time) had me feeling frustrated and angry. I was a victim of gaslighting and felt like I was going crazy for almost two years which broke me down to nothing. This song represents the process of working through that time and feeling empowered and realising it wasn’t my fault.”

Watch the ‘Given Up’ video below.

Complete with mime make-up, the video sees the trio – Becky Blomfield (bass, vocals), Em Foster (guitar) and Jack Kenny (drums) – play the song while watched by some slightly confused and pretty angry onlookers.

Along with the release of the video, NME has an exclusive behind the scenes look at the clip – see photos of how it all came together below.

Milk Teeth head out on a UK tour next month. View the dates below.

November

Thursday 7th – St Albans, The Horn

Friday 8th – Swansea, Sin City

Saturday 9th – Lincoln, 2Q Festival

Sunday 10th – Bristol, Exchange

Monday 11th – Plymouth, The Junction

Tuesday 12th – Bournemouth, The Anvil

Wednesday 13th – Guildford, Boileroom

Thursday 14th – Birmingham, Flapper

Saturday 16th – Sheffield, Record Junkee

Sunday 17 th – Liverpool, Sound Basement