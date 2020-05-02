Milky Chance and Jack Johnson release collaborative single ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

Milky Chance and Jack Johnson shared a new collaborative track, ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, yesterday (May 1) alongside an animated music video.

Watch it below:

The music video was illustrated by Monja Gentschow and Jana Marei, and was animated by Felix von Liska with Gentschow also providing narrative direction.

The premiere follows Milky Chance’s live performance of their platinum hit ‘Stolen Dance’ during the massive One World: Together At Home livestream, which is currently available on Spotify.

“We’ve been listening to Jack Johnson‘s music since we were teenagers and even played his songs with friends and our first band projects back then,” said the band.

“We met him for the first time in 2018 at a festival in Switzerland and then again at Sea.Hear.Now Festival in the US when he came and invited us to jam in the dressing room. It’s been a real honour working together with him on this song and we cannot wait to share it with the world.”

Johnson echoed their sentiments in a press release.

“You end up crossing paths with a lot of great musicians while out on the road,” he said.

“If you’re lucky those encounters lead to friendships which lead to creating music. That’s how it was with the Milky Chance crew. Putting out a new song with some new friends is always exciting.”

Milky Chance’s latest release was an acoustic EP recorded in isolation, titled ‘Stay Home Sessions’. The album featured four re-recorded tracks from the band’s 2019 record, ‘Mind The Moon’.

Johnson’s latest full-length was 2017’s ‘All the Light Above It Too’, which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 upon release.