Milky Chance release acoustic EP recorded in isolation

Milky Chance have released an EP of acoustic tracks recorded from their respective homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Stay Home Sessions’ features four tracks from the band’s 2019 album, ‘Mind The Moon’, which have been re-recorded from isolation.

“Since we all need to stay home but wanted to continue making music together, we came up with these multi-home-recorded acoustic versions,” the band said in a statement.

Advertisement

“We’re sending love to all of you! Stay safe everybody!”

Milky Chance enlisted the help of additional musicians to record the EP, including regular touring drummer, Sebastian Schmidt. Most notably, song ‘Eden’s House’ features a choir of the band’s fans providing back-up vocals, originally sung by Ladysmith Black Mambazo on the album version.

Currently, the German outfit are preparing to perform at the ‘One World: Together At Home’ event. Curated by Lady Gaga in support of frontline medical workers, the historic stream goes live tomorrow (April 18). It will feature over a hundred artists, including John Legend, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, The Killers and Stevie Wonder.

Late last year, Milky Chance launched a blog, entitled Milky Change, to discuss environmental issues in music and offer sustainability tips to fans.

“Our goal is to shine some light on the issue of climate change and sustainability and how this specifically affects the world of music,” the band said in a statement.

“Let’s radiate goodness and make a difference.”

Advertisement