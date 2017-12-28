Millie Bobby Brown and Halsey are having a moment

The pair are showing each other some love

Millie Bobby Brown is a Halsey fan.

The Stranger Things teen posted a photo of herself wearing a Halsey t-shirt on Instagram and got the attention of the US singer.

Captioning her post, “In the end, it’s him and I”, the lyrics to Halsey’s song ‘Him and I’, Millie paid tribute one of her favourite singers.

And Halsey didn’t fail to notice, commenting on the post “haha Millie I love you ! You’re the greatest”

Millie Bobby Brown is currently enjoying the success of Stranger Things Season 2, which has just been confirmed as returning for a third season.

The 13-year-old star recently admitted she was freaked out by grown men dressing as her Stranger Things character Eleven on Halloween.

Halsey has recently been touring the US with Charli XCX. In a Billboard interview last summer, the pair joked about forming a band called The Tampon Girls. Watch this space for more news on that union.