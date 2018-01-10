Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has lined up her next huge role – producing and starring in a new film series based around Sherlock Holmes’ young sister.

While the breakthrough Emmy-nominated actress is awaiting Stranger Things season 3, she’ll be preparing to produce a feature film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series.

As Deadline reports, Brown will be working on the project with Legendary Entertainment after a relationship blossomed following her work on the Michael Dougherty-directed Godzilla sequel.

The films will be based around the six award-winning novels based on mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister, Enola.

This comes after many fans took to Twitter to voice confusion and concern as to why his co-star Millie Bobby-Brown did not walk the red carpet with her ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars. However as you can see from the main image at the top of the page, the full cast did indeed enjoy each other’s company throughout the evening.

In other Stranger Things news, her co-star Gaten Matarazzo was invited to perform with Paramore live on stage after he and his band covered their song ‘Misery Business‘.