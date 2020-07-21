Listen to the first episode of ‘Mind Wide Open’, the new podcast from Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily

Lily Cornell Silver, the daughter of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, has launched her new mental health-focused podcast Mind Wide Open — listen to the series’ first instalment below.
Announced back in May, the first episode of Mind Wide Open debuted on IGTV yesterday (July 20) in honour of Cornell on what would’ve been his 56th birthday.
“I created this interview series with the goal of helping to normalise and stigmatise conversations around mental health, and if it can make even one person feel seen and heard I will have accomplished my goal,” Silver wrote on Instagram to accompany the first episode.
Silver spoke to Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, a trauma expert, author and founder and director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute, for the first instalment of Mind Wide Open, which you can hear below.
The second episode, which is set to premiere on July 27, will see Silver interviewing Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the author of the bestselling book Permission to Feel.
“I am launching Mind Wide Open in honour of my late father on his birthday,” Lily told Variety about the new venture. “He was a gifted artist who taught me a lot about passion and drive. My mom, Susan Silver, instilled me with confidence and taught me to use whatever gifts and voice I have to help others.
“I hope that this series encourages people to both look inward and reach outward for resources; I believe that destigmatising and equalising mental health will help us to understand each other with more compassion.”
Yesterday also saw the release of Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’ to mark what would’ve been the musician’s 56th birthday.
FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day
- MIND – The National Association For Mental Health