Mindless Self Indulgence frontman Jimmy Urine sued for sexual assault of minor

Content warning: this article discusses alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Mindless Self Indulgence singer James Euringer, known more commonly under his stage name Jimmy Urine, has been accused of sexual battery of a minor in a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court this week.

As Rolling Stone reports, the plaintiff, whose identity has been kept anonymous as she was a minor at the time of the alleged acts, claims she had a sexual relationship with Euringer between January 1997 to June 1999, beginning when she was 15-years-old and Euringer was 27.

The lawsuit alleges that Euringer “groomed and manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults”.

It goes on to allege that Euringer treated the woman “as though she was his girlfriend and the two were in a consensual relationship” throughout that time, but that Euringer also allegedly attempted to hide their relationship by telling the woman not to publicly display affection when the two were together.

He is alleged to have taken pictures of the accuser while naked, and asked her to “act like a small child, and suck her thumb, drool, and pee in her pants” during sexual acts. The suit claims that Euringer was fully aware the plaintiff was a minor at the time, allegedly buying her a fake ID so she could attend concerts and acquire alcohol.

The suit also points to numerous instances of Mindless Self Indulgence’s shock-rock branding over the years. Examples include an advertisement reportedly seeking a drummer in 1996 where the band said they were looking for someone who didn’t “mind drumming for a band of pedophiles”, the album artwork for 1999 debut ‘Tight’ and the lyrics to the band’s song ‘Panty Shot’.

In addition to Euringer, labels Warner Music Group and Elektra, along with the band’s former manager and producer James Galus, are named as defendants in the suit. Elektra and Galus are accused of negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery, with the lawsuit claiming that they knew about and helped facilitate Euringer’s alleged behaviour.

NME has reached out to James “Jimmy Urine” Euringer’s representatives for comment.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.