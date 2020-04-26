Minecraft music festival Block By Blockwest postponed after servers crash

A music festival held via the video game Minecraft last night (April 25) proved so popular that it crashed the organisers’ servers, forcing its postponement.

30,000 people were online when Block By Blockwest began, rising to 100,000 within the first hour, hoping to see virtual performances by the likes of Massive Attack, Pussy Riot and IDLES.

$5,000 was still raised for the CDC disease prevention charity, and has already been donated, although the festival has now been postponed until May 16.

Other artists on the bill for Block By Blockwest include Fever 333, Sports Team, Nothing,Nowhere, and Cherry Glazerr.

A brief post on the festival’s website from organisers Courier Club reads: “On a lighter note… We reached our VIP donation goal of $5,000. Thank you to all who contributed.

“We look forward to sharing the true vision of the event with you all on May 16th.”

Block By Blockwest is not the only Minecraft festival to have taken place during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, American Football topped the bill of a new festival alongside the likes of Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi, held in a fictional space on Minecraft called Elsewither, which is based on the Brooklyn venue Elsewhere.

100 gecs also launched their own virtual Minecraft festival ‘Square Garden’ this week, which featured many of the duo’s collaborators and contemporaries, including Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat, A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra and more.

It also follows Travis Scott’s recent collaboration with Fortnite. The rapper is the latest musician to embark on an in-game performance on the popular game.