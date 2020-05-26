GAMING  

Ministry of Sound announce Diplo, DJ EZ and more for online festival

The 'Ministry Weekender' will raise funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund

By Matthew Neale
Ministry of Sound weekender
Credit: Ministry of Sound

Ministry of Sound has announced a brand new lockdown festival, ‘Ministry Weekender’, with a host of big names in dance music attached.

Set to take place on 29-30 May, the digital event will feature live streams and audio sets from artists including Diplo, DJ EZ, Pete Tong, Solardo, Paul Woolford, Waze & Odyssey, MK, Sigala, and more.

The online event will also be raising funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund, which “helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic”. ‘Ministry Weekender’ partner YouTube have confirmed they will match £2 for every £1 raised during the live stream.

Announcing the news on social media today (May 26), Ministry of Sound described the event as “a two-day virtual party streamed live to your home”.

Also set to perform at the event this weekend is London-based producer and DJ India Jordan. In a recent five-star review of their second EP ‘For You’, NME wrote: “‘For You’ is 2020’s most joyous release so far, full of beaming rave weapons and would-be summer festival anthems landing at the perfect time. But at its vulnerable heart, India’s largest body of work to date is as much a love letter to themselves.”

‘Ministry Weekender’ is due to take place May 29 and May 30 – check out the full line-up below.

A-Trak
Arielle Free
Bklava
Dance System
Diplo
DJ EZ
Franky Wah
India Jordan
James Hype
KC Lights
Klangkarussell
Leftwing : Kody
Majestic
MK
Paul Woolford
Pete Tong
Regard
Sigala
Solardo
Waze & Odyssey

