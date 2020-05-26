Ministry of Sound announce Diplo, DJ EZ and more for online festival

Ministry of Sound has announced a brand new lockdown festival, ‘Ministry Weekender’, with a host of big names in dance music attached.

Set to take place on 29-30 May, the digital event will feature live streams and audio sets from artists including Diplo, DJ EZ, Pete Tong, Solardo, Paul Woolford, Waze & Odyssey, MK, Sigala, and more.

The online event will also be raising funds for the WHO Solidarity Fund, which “helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic”. ‘Ministry Weekender’ partner YouTube have confirmed they will match £2 for every £1 raised during the live stream.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on social media today (May 26), Ministry of Sound described the event as “a two-day virtual party streamed live to your home”.

🚨Ministry Weekender 🚨 A two-day virtual party streamed live to your home on May 29th & 30th in aid of raising money for the @WHO🙏 Featuring sets from @diplo, @DJEZOfficial, @atrak, @petetong, @solardomusic and many more. Set a reminder here 👉 https://t.co/MwEp3rLoJU pic.twitter.com/D2JqnABF89 — Ministry of Sound (@ministryofsound) May 26, 2020

Also set to perform at the event this weekend is London-based producer and DJ India Jordan. In a recent five-star review of their second EP ‘For You’, NME wrote: “‘For You’ is 2020’s most joyous release so far, full of beaming rave weapons and would-be summer festival anthems landing at the perfect time. But at its vulnerable heart, India’s largest body of work to date is as much a love letter to themselves.”

‘Ministry Weekender’ is due to take place May 29 and May 30 – check out the full line-up below.

A-Trak

Arielle Free

Bklava

Dance System

Diplo

DJ EZ

Franky Wah

India Jordan

James Hype

KC Lights

Klangkarussell

Leftwing : Kody

Majestic

MK

Paul Woolford

Pete Tong

Regard

Sigala

Solardo

Waze & Odyssey