Ministry Of Sound announce huge 30th anniversary O2 arena show

Longstanding dance music institution Ministry Of Sound has announced details of a huge London show to mark its 30th anniversary this year.

Ministry Of Sound was founded as a South London nightclub in 1991, with the brand expanding in the time since to incorporate a record label, touring platform, fitness studio and more.

The celebratory show takes place at The O2 in London on Saturday, November 13, and is part of the venue’s full capacity ‘Welcome Back’ series. Tickets go on sale next Friday (May 28) and can be found here.

The gig, billed as ‘Ministry Of Sound Classical Presents Three Decades Of Dance’, will feature the London Contemporary Orchestra reimagining classic dance tracks. Ministry Of Sound Classical was first performed in 2018.

Among the guest DJs set to appear at the show is Paul Oakenfold, who also played at the club’s opening night in 1991.

“I’ve been a part of Ministry Of Sound from the day it opened when I was the resident DJ every Friday,” said Oakenfold.

“I also mixed one of their early compilations called ‘The Sessions’. And I still work there to this day. It’s one of the greatest nightclubs in the world. It’s one of my favourite places to play and I will always have fond memories of Ministry Of Sound.”

“Ministry Of Sound have always been pioneers in London and dance music throughout our three decades,” added Ministry Of Sound chairman Lohan Presencer.

“The phenomenal success of the newly launched Ministry Of Sound Classical is continued proof of that. We’re delighted to be bringing the dance back to the capital following the pandemic and to be taking over The O2 arena for this very special occasion.”

A socially-distanced Ministry Of Sound Classical show at the London Palladium was previously announced, but has since been cancelled.