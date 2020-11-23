Ministry of Sound Classical announce socially distanced show

Ministry of Sound Classical has shared details of a socially distanced show at The London Palladium in February 2021.

The Covid-safe event will be hosted by Brandon Block who will also play a DJ set, and more special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available in a pre-sale now (November 23) and go on general sale at 10am this Wednesday (November 25) via The London Palladium website.

Ministry of Sound Classical launched in 2019 with The Annual Classical live show, celebrating the label’s dance music compilation ‘The Annual’.

The work reimagined some of the biggest dance tracks from the ’90s including tracks by The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Dario G with a 50 piece classical orchestra. The Annual Classical live show had its debut tour last year, selling out two shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Europa Concerts is organising February’s Ministry of Sound Classical gig, and is putting on other socially distanced shows including performances by Midge Ure, Hawkwind, The House & Garage Orchestra and The Dualers. Tickets are available here – see full listings below:

Europa concerts and The London Palladium events 2021:

JANUARY

Tuesday 29 – The Dualers

Wednesday 30 – The House & Garage Orchestra

FEBRUARY

Tuesday 2 – Hawkwind ‘Arrival In Dystopia’

Wednesday 3 – Midge Ure ‘The 1980 Tour, Vienna & Visage’

Friday 12 – Ministry of Sound Classical

Seating has been reconfigured at the venue to ensure that audience bubbles are seated at least one metre apart. An audience bubble must be a group of six people or less from a single household or support bubble.

Read NME‘s report of the first government-backed socially distanced event held in July.