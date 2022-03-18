Minnie Mouse curates lo-fi hip-hop album of reimagined Disney classics

Disney have released an album of some of its biggest hits, which have been reimagined as lo-fi hip-hop instrumentals.

‘Lofi Minnie: Focus’ has been curated by Minnie Mouse, with artists like Purrple Cat, Dutch producer Eevee and harpist Hippo Dreams contributing their versions to the album.

Fan favourites such as ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ and ‘A Whole New World’ are included, with Disney tapping into the popular genre which is said to aid concentration and relaxation.

In a press release, Disney explained (via BBC): “Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lo-fi, especially with Minnie’s interests in creativity, music, and wellness leaning into lo-fi’s penchant for self-expression and its calming meditative properties.

“What attracted us to lo-fi is the ability to reimagine our songs in a completely new way that combines the soothing benefits of lo-fi with the wonder and nostalgia that Disney has to offer. Lo-fi and Disney are both a great source of comfort, so the two make for a perfect match.”

In 1983, LA duo Sparks recorded a track called ‘Minnie Mouse’ for the ‘Mickey Mouse Splashdance’ album.

The upbeat, quirky track includes the lyrics: “She’s the woman of the year (Minnie Mouse) / And the woman with the ears (Minnie Mouse) / You can say she’s just a mouse (Just a mouse) / The Taj Mahal is just a house (What a house)“.

‘Mickey Mouse Splashdance’ was a sequel to 1979’s ‘Mickey Mouse Disco’, which featured disco versions of Disney songs like ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah’ and ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee’, and Disney-fied versions of disco hits.

In other recent Disney news, the first trailer for Ms Marvel was just released by Disney.

The forthcoming series introduces Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be released this summer.

Newcomer Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager based in New Jersey who becomes the titular Ms. Marvel – the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.