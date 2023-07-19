Miranda Lambert halts concert to call out fans for taking selfies

Miranda Lambert has halted her recent show in Las Vegas to call out fans who were taking selfies.

During her performance of ‘Tin Man’ at her July 15 show of her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, the country singer stopped singing to confront a few attendees who were taking photos of themselves.

“I’m going to stop right here for a sec,” she told the crowd. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

Though many fans in the crowd cheered Lambert on and applauded her for calling those attendees out, fan captured footage shows a handful of people walk out immediately after the interaction with one of them saying: “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.”

Viewers of the now viral TikTok video that captured the moment quickly took to the comment section to express their opinions about the country singer’s actions. One viewer said: “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like ‘let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones'” while another person said: “Smh what if it was their first concert?”

Adela Calin, one of the alleged women who Lambert was calling out, spoke to NBC News and said the situation “felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

“It was 30 seconds at most,” she added. “We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down… I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Advertisement

In other news, Lambert teamed up with Avril Lavigne last month at the CMA fest and sang a couple of songs. First, the pair ran through the country singer’s hit ‘Kerosene’ before performing a rendition of Lavigne ‘Sk8er Boi’.