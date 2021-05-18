The original Misfits will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Walk Among Us’ next year by playing the record in full at Riot Fest 2022.

The band’s current ‘original’ line-up – featuring lead singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein (along with Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade) – haven’t played live together since 2019, having first reunited in 2016.

Danzig previously said in June 2019 that he was “pretty sure there’s not gonna be many more” live gigs from the ‘original’ Misfits, but the band have now confirmed that they will be active in 2022 as they will headline Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17, 2022.

My Chemical Romance will also headline Riot Fest next year. Further acts for Riot Fest 2022 are set to be announced in spring 2022, though limited three-day passes for next year’s festival are on sale now from here.

Riot Fest 2021 is scheduled to take place in September, with Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins and Run The Jewels headlining.

The ‘original’ Misfits are also set to perform live in October this year, with the band booked to play at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Earlier this month Danzig shared his thoughts on cancel culture, saying that it is likely to stop another “punk explosion” from happening.

“We’re lucky it happened when it did, because it’ll never happen again,” he said. “You won’t have any of those kinds of bands ever again. Everyone’s so uptight and P.C., it’s just like: ‘OK, whatever.’”