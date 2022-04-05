Miss A’s Min, Kevin of U-KISS join cast of Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ The Musical

Former members from K-pop groups such as Miss A, U-KISS and more are set to make their Broadway debut in the upcoming KPOP The Musicial.

Yesterday (April 4), the producers of KPOP announced the cast of the forthcoming Broadway musicial. The casting details come shortly after it was revealed that f(x)‘s Luna will be starring in the musical, as announced late last month. She is set to portray MwE, a role originated by Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park during the musical’s off-Broadway run in 2017.

Per Deadline, KPOP will feature former K-pop idols like Miss A’s Min (also known as Lee Min-young), U-KISS’ Kevin Woo and SPICA’s Kim Bo-hyung, who of whom will be making their Broadway debuts in the show. The upcoming musical will preview on October 13 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, before proceeding with its opening night on November 20.

Led by producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, the full cast of KPOP includes Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Hwang Joo-min, Jung Jin-woo, Kang Ji-ho, Amy Keum, James Kho, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park and John Yi.

“Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture – this Korean artform – to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honour of my life,” said Luna said last month, during a press conference held at New York’s Korean Cultural Centre.

In a joint statement, Forbes and Parnes added that “the driving force of this production of KPOP has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical”.

Luna made her debut in 2009 with SM Entertainment girl group f(x), before going on to embark on a solo career in 2016. She also simultaneously ventured into theatre as a musical actress, having starred in Korean production of stage musicals such as In The Heights, Mamma Mia, Rebecca and more.