Missing live music? Attend a Flaming Lips gig cocooned in your own plastic bubble

The Flaming Lips have shared details of “the world’s first actual Space Bubble live concert”, enabling fans to see the band play live during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketholders will be able to watch the band’s gig at the Criterion in Oklahoma City on December 11 from the apparent comfort and safety of their own bubbles. Just 100 slots are available – down from the venue’s usual 3,500 capacity – and tickets go on sale here tomorrow (November 13) at 10am CT/4pm GMT.

The news isn’t a fresh novelty; frontman Wayne Coyne has crawled inside a giant zorb-like ball on top of audience members’ hands during concerts for years. But in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the Lips’ celebrated way of getting closer to fans looks to be a practical as well as experiential boon to their live shows.

Last month, the band played two songs – twice apiece – from their latest album ‘American Head’ for fans in space bubbles as part of a video shoot for the single ‘Assassins Of Youth’. The Lips’ show next month, however, is to be a concert with a full setlist.

Coyne clarified in a post on Instagram shared today (November 12) that up to three people can take a bubble spot. “Ok… so.. tickets go on sale tomorrow.. for the purchase of one space bubble spot you can have ONE: HuMAN or TWO:HuMANS or ( up to ) THREE HuMANS.. so.. You and one friend or You and Two friends .. or .. can jus be you.. I will be posting ANSWERS to ALL your questions soooooon…,” he wrote.

Judging by the promotional materials for the show, the band will perform inside their own space bubbles as well.

In related news, the band recently added a London show to their rescheduled 2021 UK and Ireland tour.