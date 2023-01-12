Two Pakistani teens reported missing had run away from home to see BTS, police say

Two teenage girls reported missing in Pakistan were found by police, who say they ran away from home in an attempt to travel to South Korea to see BTS.

The two girls, aged 13 and 14, went missing on January 7 from Korangi in Karachi City, per CNN. They were found days later on January 11, with Abraiz Ali Abbasi, a senior police superintendent of the area, issuing a statement saying both girls had run away from home in a bid to travel to South Korea to meet the boyband.

Police found out about the girls’ plan after searching their homes and discovering a diary. “From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs … who we then interviewed,” Abbasi told press in a video statement. “We started tracking them aggressively and found out they were in custody of the police in the city of Lahore where they had traveled by train.”

Abbasi said that arrangements to bring both girls back home to Karachi are being made in coordination with local Lahore police. The superintendent also made a plea to parents to “please monitor their children’s screen time”.

BTS are currently on a break from group activities to focus on their solo careers. Last year, J-hope and RM both dropped their debut solo albums, while Jin released a collaborative single with Coldplay before enlisting for his mandatory military service in December – becoming the first member of the boyband to do so.

BTS had one of the best-selling albums of 2022 in the US, according to a year-end report from data tracking firm Luminate. Their June 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’ was ranked Number Three, after selling approximately 422,000 copies last year. The group came behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ (1.8million copies solid) and Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ (757,000 copies sold).