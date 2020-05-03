Missouri Governor Mike Parson has set out a new plan to allow live concerts to be held in the state as of tomorrow (May 4).

The news comes as part of a Show Me Strong plan set out by Parson to gradually reopen the state’s businesses as the recovery from coronavirus continues.

According to the new plan, large events and gatherings will no longer be banned in the state, but “seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements” at any concerts or cinema screenings.

“There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” Show Me Strong reads.

Despite this, many local government agencies in Missouri’s major cities – St. Louis, Kansas City and more – will stick to their own reopening plan, not welcome back live concerts or large gatherings just yet, with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson saying: “We will continue to be guided by data, not dates.”

Speaking to Billboard, Matt Gerding, who works for FPC Live, the company that runs the Blue Note venue in Columbia, said: “We are currently assessing the details of the announcement and the latest information from health experts.

“We hope to chart a path to reopening as soon as possible but have not determined the timing of that just yet.”

Meanwhile, healthcare experts in the UK have predicted that live concerts will not return until Autumn 2021.

Bioethicist and professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel says he has “no idea” how promoters that are rescheduling arts and music events for later this year “think that’s a plausible possibility”.

“Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return.”