Watch Missy Elliott and Sum1 bust moves in colourful ‘DripDemeanor’ music video

Don’t miss Teyana Taylor’s cameo

Missy Elliott has unveiled a new video for ‘DripDemeanor’, her song with rising R&B singer Sum1 from her recent comeback EP, ‘Iconology’.

Co-directed by Missy and Derek Blanks, the vibrant clip features a cameo from Teyana Taylor, who reprises her role from Missy’s previous ‘Iconology’ visual, ‘Throw It Back’. Taylor appears as the tour guide from the mysterious Hall of Missy, who explains the rapper’s career to a curious girl.

“Missy is timeless. A queen of queens. The greatest. How can one person be so lit? But it wasn’t always that easy,” Taylor says. “Missy came up in a very strict home. She wasn’t allowed to hang out with the other kids most of the time. However, that didn’t stop her from dreaming of the life she was destined to fulfill.” The video then ends with a hint at a sequel.

‘Iconology’ is Missy’s first release in 14 years since 2005’s ‘The Cookbook’. In a three-star NME review of her latest EP, Will Lavin wrote: “All in all, ‘Iconology’ is Missy putting a gun in the face of her haters and daring them to say something. She wants them to doubt her just so she can pop off with some zany game-changing vision that’ll set the world on fire.”

In August, Missy was honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard award at the 2019 MTV VMAs, where she treated the crowd to a medley of her biggest hits including ‘Lose Control’, ‘Pass That Dutch’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’.