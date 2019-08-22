Missy Elliott announces surprise “collection of new songs”, ‘Iconology’ — and they’re coming tonight

Dropping at midnight...

Missy Elliott has surprised her fans by announcing that she will release a “collection of new songs” at midnight tonight called ‘Iconography’.

Posting on Instagram back in April, the rapper teased that new music was on the way after revealing that she had recently finished work on a “big project.”

Elliott also collaborated with Lizzo on ‘Tempo’ back in March, which featured on Lizzo’s third album ‘Cuz I Love You’.

Posting the news on Twitter, Elliott wrote: “This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…

“At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance.” You can see the post below.

Back in November, Missy Elliott lifted the lid on one of the biggest secrets behind her hit ‘Work It’, revealing that its backwards hook actually came about due to an error from her studio engineer.

Next Monday, Elliott will be awarded the MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award. The honour comes in the same year in which Elliott also entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Missy Elliott’s last album release came over 14 years ago with 2005’s, ‘The Cookbook’.