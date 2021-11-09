Missy Elliott honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honouring rap legend Missy Elliott on Monday (November 8).

“I’ve come here 20-something years ago and just used to walk past all these stars and just imagine,” Elliott said during an emotional acceptance speech outside Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I’m truly standing here.”

“I kind of give this to my female MCs in hip-hop, to my sisters in hip-hop. I wanna say I love each and everyone of y’all. The ones that’s popping now, the ones that’s about to be popping,” Elliott added.

“But I want to give a big, big shoutout to the godmothers of this, and that is Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa. I know I’m probably missing some, but all of y’all that started before me, because y’all are the backs that we stand on. Y’all are the foundation. Y’all ran so we could walk, y’all stood up for something so we could sit comfortably, so I thank y’all for this moment.”

Elliott was introduced by her manager of 25 years, Mona Scott-Young, along with ‘Lose Control’ collaborator Ciara and Lizzo, who all gave speeches honouring the rapper.

“She paved the way for me and so many others who followed. There is no one like Missy,” Ciara said as Elliott stood, visibly moved, beside her.

“She oozes with boundless creativity, a visionary, the epitome of true artistry. Strength, integrity and grit. She created genre-blurring sounds of a modern hitmaker that continues to define space and time.”

Ciara speaks at Missy Elliott Hollywood Walk ✨ of Fame ❤️: pic.twitter.com/a8q00YSuQH — Moíciara (@moiciaratoo) November 8, 2021

During her speech, Lizzo called Elliott “the brightest star in the universe” and talked about having watched the rapper from an early age. “I watched you my entire life, and I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself,” a tearful Lizzo told Elliott.

“I’d never seen myself before. You lived so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically, so out loud. You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls.”

THE ICON OF MY LIFE… GETTING HER FLOWERS AND STARS… A LITERAL SUPERNOVA—NOW WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. MISSY RAN SO WE CAN FLYY❤️‍🔥 ITS ALL FOR YOU MY QUEEN @MissyElliott THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/Ps4NhWTi82 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 9, 2021

Elliott has released six studio albums, from 1997 debut ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ to 2005’s ‘The Cookbook’. She has won four Grammys – in 2002 for ‘Get Ur Freak On’, in 2003 for ‘Scream a.k.a. Itchin”, in 2004 for ‘Work It’ and in 2006 for ‘Lose Control’.