Missy Elliott announces first ever headline tour with Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes

Missy Elliott has announced details of her first ever headline tour for North America later this summer.

Today (April 8), the history-making musical polymath unveiled the dates for the ‘Out Of This World’ tour, which will start in Canada this July. She also revealed that she will joined by longtime friends and frequent collaborators Ciara, Timbaland and Busta Rhymes.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” Elliott said in a statement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The 24-city run kicks off on July 4 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before ending in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22.

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow (April 9) at 10am local time ahead of the general sale this Friday (April 12). You can find the tour dates below and tickets here.

The dates of Missy Elliott’s ‘Out Of This World’ tour are:

JULY

4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

AUGUST

1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Elliott has shared an otherworldly tour announcement teaser, reuniting with longtime collaborators director extraordinaire Dave Meyers (‘Get Ur Freak On’, ‘Work It’), celebrity super-stylist and NAACP Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose, and acclaimed creative director Hi-Hat.

Over her illustrious 33-year-long career, Elliott has become one of the most successful women in hip-hop and R&B music. She’s produced for and featured on tracks with Beyoncé, Ciara and Aaliyah. The Virginia native has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music, a Billboard Women in Music Innovator Award in 2015 and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She even became the first-ever rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and the first female rapper in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Elliott said the latter accomplishment seemed “so far out of reach” for a hip-hop artist and that “words cannot describe” the moment.

In other news, Cardi B sampled Missy Elliott’s ’90s rap classic ‘She’s A Bitch’ for her recent single, ‘Like What (Freestyle)’.